Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
Mark Assini
Mark Assini, the former Gates Town Supervisor who is running as the Republican candidate for Monroe County Executive in 2023.

First hour: Mark Assini, candidate for Monroe County Executive

Second hour: Understanding the push to increase the state's Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing homes

Republican Mark Assini is running for Monroe County Executive. The former Gates Town Supervisor is challenging incumbent Democrat Adam Bello. Assini is also a former county legislator who ran twice for Congress. He’s currently an executive with American Rock Salt in Livingston County. We sit down with Assini to discuss his platform and priorities for the county. Our guest:

  • Mark Assini, candidate for Monroe County Executive

*Note: We have reached out to the Bello campaign to offer equal time.
Then in our second hour, nursing home representatives say there’s a looming crisis for more than 125,000 seniors in our community. They’re pushing for an increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate; they say the funding will help ensure nursing home residents get the care and services they need and deserve. This is the first in a series of conversations we’ll have exploring this issue. Our guests:

  • Glen Cooper, CEO of Friendly Senior Living
  • Sue Murty, administrator for St. Ann’s Home
  • Jen Lunsford, New York State Assemblymember, District 135
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
