Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

First hour: Mark Assini, candidate for Monroe County Executive

Second hour: Understanding the push to increase the state's Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing homes

Republican Mark Assini is running for Monroe County Executive. The former Gates Town Supervisor is challenging incumbent Democrat Adam Bello. Assini is also a former county legislator who ran twice for Congress. He’s currently an executive with American Rock Salt in Livingston County. We sit down with Assini to discuss his platform and priorities for the county. Our guest:



*Note: We have reached out to the Bello campaign to offer equal time.

Then in our second hour, nursing home representatives say there’s a looming crisis for more than 125,000 seniors in our community. They’re pushing for an increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate; they say the funding will help ensure nursing home residents get the care and services they need and deserve. This is the first in a series of conversations we’ll have exploring this issue. Our guests:

