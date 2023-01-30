© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 30, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST
St. John Fisher University campus
St. John Fisher University
/
St. John Fisher University campus

First hour: Exploring how to increase diversity in the workplace

Second hour: How would the proposed ban on non-compete clauses affect workers?

How can we build a pipeline of more K-12 teachers of color? It's a question we explore this hour with a group of leaders whose Future Teachers Club is accomplishing that goal. The club is a partnership between St. John Fisher University and the Brighton Central School District. It's part of a broader mission to increase diversity in the workplace, which is the theme of an upcoming conference at St. John Fisher University. The Diversity in the Workplace Conference is set for March 30. We preview the event, its goals, and we explore what the Future Teachers Club has accomplished. Our guests:

  • Rev. Marlowe Washington, D.Min, Ed.D., senior diversity officer at St. John Fisher University
  • Joellen Maples, Ph.D., association professor and dean of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. School of Education at St. John Fisher University
  • Allison Rioux, Ed.D., assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Brighton Central School District
  • Tamaron McNight, Fisher alumna and current fifth grade teacher at French Road Elementary School in Brighton 
  • Cecilia Samper, student at Brighton High School and member of the Future Teachers Club

Then in our second hour, the federal government wants to eliminate all non-compete clauses for workers. President Biden says this affects workers in many sectors, including fast food, hair styling, media, and more. But employers will almost certainly file a legal challenge, saying that non-competes allow them to protect their innovations and intellectual property. So what do we need to know about a proposal that could affect twenty percent of the American workforce? Our guests:

  • Sharon Stiller, head of the employment law group at Abrams Fensterman LLP
  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator and former journalist
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
