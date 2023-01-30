Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 30, 2023

First hour: Exploring how to increase diversity in the workplace

Second hour: How would the proposed ban on non-compete clauses affect workers?

How can we build a pipeline of more K-12 teachers of color? It's a question we explore this hour with a group of leaders whose Future Teachers Club is accomplishing that goal. The club is a partnership between St. John Fisher University and the Brighton Central School District. It's part of a broader mission to increase diversity in the workplace, which is the theme of an upcoming conference at St. John Fisher University. The Diversity in the Workplace Conference is set for March 30. We preview the event, its goals, and we explore what the Future Teachers Club has accomplished. Our guests:



Rev. Marlowe Washington, D.Min, Ed.D., senior diversity officer at St. John Fisher University

Joellen Maples, Ph.D., association professor and dean of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. School of Education at St. John Fisher University

Allison Rioux, Ed.D., assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Brighton Central School District

Tamaron McNight, Fisher alumna and current fifth grade teacher at French Road Elementary School in Brighton

Cecilia Samper, student at Brighton High School and member of the Future Teachers Club

Then in our second hour, the federal government wants to eliminate all non-compete clauses for workers. President Biden says this affects workers in many sectors, including fast food, hair styling, media, and more. But employers will almost certainly file a legal challenge, saying that non-competes allow them to protect their innovations and intellectual property. So what do we need to know about a proposal that could affect twenty percent of the American workforce? Our guests: