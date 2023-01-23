Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 23, 2023

First hour: Gitanjali Rao on using science and technology to enact social change

Second hour: Dr. David Nash on his book, "How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare"

Gitanjali Rao was TIME Magazine’s first-ever Kid of the Year. The teenage scientist invented a device that detects lead in drinking water, and another that diagnoses opioid addiction. She also created an app that detects cyberbullying. Rao, now 17 years old, will be a guest of the University of Rochester Monday night to discuss her book, "A Young Innovator's Guide to STEM," but first, she joins us on Connections to talk about using science and technology to enact social change. Our guest:



Gitanjali Rao, scientist, innovator, and author of "A Young Innovator's Guide to STEM"

Then in our second hour, Dr. David Nash is one of the country's leading experts on health care quality and patient safety. He'll be a guest of the University of Rochester Medical Center Monday night to speak about his book, “How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare.” In the book, he and his co-author analyze the U.S. health care system's response to the pandemic using the approach of investigating an airplane crash. He discusses what they've identified as the root causes of the system's failures. Our guest: