© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 23, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST
Headshot of Gitanjali Rao and cover of "A Young Innovator's Guide to STEM"
Provided
Gitanjali Rao and her book, "A Young Innovator's Guide to STEM"

First hour: Gitanjali Rao on using science and technology to enact social change

Second hour: Dr. David Nash on his book, "How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare"

Gitanjali Rao was TIME Magazine’s first-ever Kid of the Year. The teenage scientist invented a device that detects lead in drinking water, and another that diagnoses opioid addiction. She also created an app that detects cyberbullying. Rao, now 17 years old, will be a guest of the University of Rochester Monday night to discuss her book, "A Young Innovator's Guide to STEM," but first, she joins us on Connections to talk about using science and technology to enact social change. Our guest:

  • Gitanjali Rao, scientist, innovator, and author of "A Young Innovator's Guide to STEM"

Then in our second hour, Dr. David Nash is one of the country's leading experts on health care quality and patient safety. He'll be a guest of the University of Rochester Medical Center Monday night to speak about his book, “How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare.” In the book, he and his co-author analyze the U.S. health care system's response to the pandemic using the approach of investigating an airplane crash. He discusses what they've identified as the root causes of the system's failures. Our guest:

  • David Nash, M.D., co-author of “How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare," and founding dean emeritus and the Dr. Raymond C. & Doris N. Grandon Professor of Health Policy at Jefferson College of Population Health at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack