Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 6, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST
Rob Mayo, Keith Grams and Michael Kamali on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Rob Mayo, Keith Grams and Michael Kamali appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

First hour: Special rebroadcast - URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Reviewing the year in the financial markets

We have special rebroadcasts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" today.

In our first hour, we're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community. Our guests:

  • Michael Kamali, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Rob Mayo, M.D., chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health
  • Keith Grams, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, we review the year in the financial markets. There have been some significant swings. Meanwhile, the once-budding crypto industry appears to be on the brink of collapse. Our guests talk about protecting your money and their outlook on 2023. Our guests:

  • Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities 
  • Rob Levine, investment advisor
  • Sarah Swan, CSP, vice president and wealth manager for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management
  • Brian Lester, CFA, director of equities for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
