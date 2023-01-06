Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 6, 2023
First hour: Special rebroadcast - URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments
Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Reviewing the year in the financial markets
We have special rebroadcasts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" today.
In our first hour, we're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community. Our guests:
- Michael Kamali, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Rob Mayo, M.D., chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health
- Keith Grams, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Rochester Regional Health
Then in our second hour, we review the year in the financial markets. There have been some significant swings. Meanwhile, the once-budding crypto industry appears to be on the brink of collapse. Our guests talk about protecting your money and their outlook on 2023. Our guests:
- Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities
- Rob Levine, investment advisor
- Sarah Swan, CSP, vice president and wealth manager for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management
- Brian Lester, CFA, director of equities for Howe & Rusling Wealth Management