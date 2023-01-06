Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 6, 2023

First hour: Special rebroadcast - URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Reviewing the year in the financial markets

We have special rebroadcasts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" today.

In our first hour, we're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community. Our guests:



Michael Kamali, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Rob Mayo, M.D., chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health

Keith Grams, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, we review the year in the financial markets. There have been some significant swings. Meanwhile, the once-budding crypto industry appears to be on the brink of collapse. Our guests talk about protecting your money and their outlook on 2023. Our guests: