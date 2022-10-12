Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

First hour: Marilyn Mayo on the rise and normalization of white supremacy

Second hour: J.R. Harris in his book, "Way Out There"

The Levine Center to End Hate is hosting Brave Spaces: Rochester's 3rd Annual Summit to End Hate. Their keynote speaker is Marilyn Mayo of the Anti-Defamation League. Mayo will discuss the rise and normalization of white supremacy. The event is Friday, October 21st, but first, Mayo joins us on Connections. Our guests:



Marilyn Mayo, senior research fellow with the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League

Karen Elam, executive director of the Levine Center to End Hate at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester

Then in our second hour, J.R. Harris is a wilderness trekker who has explored some of the most remote parts of the world. The New York City native's first solo adventure was a nearly 5,000-mile drive to the northernmost road in Alaska as a new college graduate in 1966. Since then, he has done more than 40 excursions -- from the Arctic to the Andes, through mountain ranges across the globe, and through the outback of Australia. His book, "Way Out There," details many of them. Harris will be a guest of the Rochester/Genesee Valley chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club this week, but first, he joins us on Connections to discuss his travels, what he has learned from nature, and what he calls "the art of being afraid." Our guest: