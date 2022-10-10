Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 10, 2022

First hour: Discussing the latest in concussion protocol and treatment

Second hour: Challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ community

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple head injuries in recent games, with the second leading him to hold his hands splayed in front of his face after he was tackled. Experts say it's a sign of brain damage. The situation has renewed conversations about concussion protocols and player safety. We talk with local sports medicine experts. Our guests:



Jeff Bazarian, M.D., M.P.H., professor of emergency medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, and PHS at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Trevor Cramer, ATC, director of athletic training outreach in sports medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Katie Rizzone, M.D., M.P.H., associate professor of orthopaedics and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Casey Howlett, patient and former football player who sustained at least one concussion

Then in our second hour, Tuesday is National Coming Out Day. We talk with members of the LGBTQ community about the challenges they face, including access to health care, job and travel safety, stigma related to athletics, and more.