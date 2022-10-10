Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 10, 2022
First hour: Discussing the latest in concussion protocol and treatment
Second hour: Challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ community
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple head injuries in recent games, with the second leading him to hold his hands splayed in front of his face after he was tackled. Experts say it's a sign of brain damage. The situation has renewed conversations about concussion protocols and player safety. We talk with local sports medicine experts. Our guests:
- Jeff Bazarian, M.D., M.P.H., professor of emergency medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, and PHS at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Trevor Cramer, ATC, director of athletic training outreach in sports medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Katie Rizzone, M.D., M.P.H., associate professor of orthopaedics and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Casey Howlett, patient and former football player who sustained at least one concussion
Then in our second hour, Tuesday is National Coming Out Day. We talk with members of the LGBTQ community about the challenges they face, including access to health care, job and travel safety, stigma related to athletics, and more.
- Col Raimond, director of LGBTQ Life at University of Rochester
- Chloe Corcoran, inaugural director of alumni relations for Palo Alto University
- Marie Adelina de la Ferriere, local resident