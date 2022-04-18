Summer Soul Music Festival features Babyface and a whole lotta TBA

The city rolled out the lineup for the two-day 26th Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival on Monday morning, and R&B star Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds might be a busy man.

Babyface was the only act named for the event, set for Aug. 26 and 27 at Frontier Field. That includes a Friday night tailgate party outside the stadium and a Saturday block party.

On hand for the announcement were Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason.

The festival has undergone name changes and format evolutions and has meandered around the city throughout its history. The first years were at Brown Square Park, before moving to Genesee Valley Park. Its recent incarnations have been at Frontier Field.

Babyface, who was a big deal in the 1980s era of New Jack Swing, and is credited with writing or producing more than 26 No. 1 R&B hits, is scheduled to perform Saturday night. Assuming other acts will join him -- more will be announced as they are added, according to the festival promoters -- the schedule looks like this:

Tickets are $15 for the ROC Summer Soul Tailgate at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The Community Block Party, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, is free. Both events are scheduled for the Frontier Field VIP parking lot, and will feature local acts and vendors.

The Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 shows have three tiers of pricing, based on the seat sections at Frontier Field:

Premium 100 level seats are $55 for Friday, $139 for Saturday and $159 for both days.

Premium 200 level seats are $35 for Friday, $99 for Saturday and $119 for both days.

General admission is $25 for Friday, $69 for Saturday and $79 for both days.

Tickets, for those who have faith in To Be Announced, are available at rocsummersoulfest.com or at the Frontier Field Box Office, 1 Morrie Silver Way.