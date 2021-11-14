-
The wine and grape industry is big business in New York State. That’s something that state officials and entrepreneurs have known for a while, but it’s…
A Finger Lakes winemaker is being remembered not only for his wines, but for the impact he had on people around him.Tim Moore died last week after a…
ConnectionsWe kick off our annual Summer of Food series with a conversation about women in the wine industry. We’re joined by organizers of an upcoming symposium…
We start off this edition of Education Friday by learning just how good this September was for the Finger Lakes. Some are calling it the “best ever” as it…