ConnectionsA Finger Lakes winery has landed on the coveted Top 100 Wines of the Year list from "Wine Spectator" magazine. It’s an honor for Forge Cellars, and it’s a…
The wine and grape industry is big business in New York State. That’s something that state officials and entrepreneurs have known for a while, but it’s…
A Finger Lakes winemaker is being remembered not only for his wines, but for the impact he had on people around him.Tim Moore died last week after a…
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer made a stop in the Finger Lakes on Wednesday to push for a change in federal regulations that affect the types of cans that…
ConnectionsUp until this year, one of the biggest conferences on wine in the world was held on the west coast, but now, it’s moving to the Finger Lakes. Our guests…
ConnectionsOur Summer of Food Series turns its attention to the most significant competition of the year for New York winemakers: the New York Food & Wine Classic.We…
ConnectionsThe Finger Lakes wine industry is getting ready to celebrate one of its biggest events of the year: the Rose Soiree in Geneva. The event on Linden Street…
ConnectionsNearly ten percent of the Finger Lakes wine industry is now turning to solar power, and that number could grow substantially in the next year. Many winery…
The visit of Pope Francis to New York City brings attention once again to Finger Lakes wine, with help from a small, old, Hemlock Lake winery."The leading…
ConnectionsA conversation on the year for the Finger Lakes wine industry. How significant is the fracking decision? Is the region nearing a saturation point for…