The Seneca Park Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Program will be visiting the Rochester Riverside Convention Center vaccine site on Saturday from 10am-1pm. The…
All students at the Rochester Institute of Technology must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester. That announcement came…
State-run COVID-19 vaccination sites started allowing walk-in visits for all residents 16 and older on Thursday.Tanya Gause, 51, and her fiance, Alex…
Monroe County vaccination sites will have the Pfizer vaccine this week according to county officials.The two-dose vaccine has been approved by the FDA for…
More than 9,000 medical staff with the University of Rochester Medical Center and 2,000 at Rochester Regional Health have been vaccinated for the…
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a letter on behalf of all the states’ governors asking President Donald Trump to form a clear plan on how to…
Researchers in Rochester have begun a trial of a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus.Phase one of the three-phase trial is testing the vaccine…
ConnectionsWith all of the talk about a coronavirus vaccine, a concerning trend has taken hold in the United States and around the world: children are missing their…
A Yates County family whose son was barred from school after being denied a medical exemption for vaccines was back in court Friday, arguing that he…
The number of people vaccinated against human papillomavirus in Monroe County has grown, though it’s still below the levels sought by government officials…