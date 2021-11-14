unity hospital

-
ConnectionsWe continue our conversations with local doctors and nurses on the frontlines of treating COVID-19. Last week, we heard from a team at the University of…
-
Hospitals in the Rochester area are seeing the highest numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. Doctors, nurses and…
-
Nearly 320 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized and around 60 are in intensive care units in the Finger Lakes region.Some hospitals are getting…
-
“Sometimes the panic sets in,” Lyn Lessard said. “It’s the worst part of my job.”Lessard handles drug purchasing for Rochester Regional Health’s Unity…