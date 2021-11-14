-
Pianist Yi-Wen Chang is a sensitive and thoughtful musician who is one of the teachers at The Hochstein School.She performs around the world as a soloist…
Rochester’s modest open window of summer has been slammed shut by the coronavirus pandemic. Among many other pleasures of the season, the lunchtime…
Violinist Epongue Ekille from Rochester is one of the people calling for a greater recognition of Black musicians’ contributions to classical music. She…
The Hochstein School is named for musician David Hochstein, whose legacy continues to live on more than a century after his death.