-
Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie, joins us in the first half hour to examine the results of New York's presidential primary.Then, our panel looks at what…
-
ConnectionsWe examine the state of the Republican presidential primary in New York State.Donald Trump holds big leads in the polls, but that doesn't guarantee him a…
-
ALBANY (AP) The state's top court is refusing to hear a challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz's presence on New York's April 19 presidential Republican primary…
-
ConnectionsDonald Trump has won a state. Will he win New York in April? Will he march to the nomination? Were the naysayers wrong?Our panel looks at where the GOP…
-
ConnectionsWhat are the issues that will drive the Republican voters in the upcoming primaries? We preview the GOP contests. Will the nominee be Trump, Cruz, or…