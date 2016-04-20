Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Ken Rudin, The Political Junkie, On The New York Primary
Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie, joins us in the first half hour to examine the results of New York's presidential primary.
Then, our panel looks at what we learned on Tuesday, and where we go from here. Our guests:
- Ken Rudin, The Political Junkie
- Sean Sutton, chair of the Department of Political Science at RIT
- Tim Kneeland, chair of the Department of History and Political Science at Nazareth College