Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Ken Rudin, The Political Junkie, On The New York Primary

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 20, 2016 at 3:24 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie, joins us in the first half hour to examine the results of New York's presidential primary.

Then, our panel looks at what we learned on Tuesday, and where we go from here. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
