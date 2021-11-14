-
Connections: Discussing the upcoming Supreme Court decision about abortion and what it means for NYSThe U.S. Supreme Court will take a case focused on abortion. The case could lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade or even the criminalization of abortion…
ConnectionsSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing on Friday has led to public displays of mourning across the country. As NPR reports, "her death will…
Friday was National Coming Out Day. While it's being celebrated, the Supreme Court is considering the employment rights of LGBTQ workers.Members of…
ConnectionsWe welcome a panel of attorneys to discuss the primary, and sometimes hidden, legal questions at play in the Kavanaugh hearings. We find that when…
ConnectionsTwo surprise hits at the box office this summer are documentaries, and the stars behind them are being lauded for their quiet voices and powerful…
ConnectionsSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg touched off a national conversation about the behavior of judges when she harshly criticized Donald Trump. From…
ConnectionsIn the last several days, you might have heard a local defense attorney or two talking reverently about the career of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin…
ConnectionsThe Supreme Court ruled Friday morning that same-sex marriages are legal in all 50 states. We gathered reaction from those on both sides of the ruling for…
http://youtu.be/VPJ7ZNZJHWsOn this week’s edition of Need to Know Rochester both sides of the Supreme Court’s prayer case come to the table to discuss the…
Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision in the Town of Greece v. Galloway case. In a 5-4 vote, the high court decided that the Town of Greece can…