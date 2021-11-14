-
ConnectionsThe incoming Biden administration is considering an executive order that could wipe out a significant amount of student loan debt. Our guests discuss…
ConnectionsBrighton graduate Toby Merrill was named to Time Magazine's list of the "100 Next." That's because Merrill has been a leader in the fight against…
ConnectionsSenator Elizabeth Warren is proposing student loan debt forgiveness that could wipe out 95 percent of loan debt in this country. Her critics say the plan…
ConnectionsIn his 2018 State of the State address, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a proposed series of reforms to help relieve loan debt for college and university…
Sarah Ackroyd is a medical student at University of Rochester. She's studying to be an oncologist."As you can imagine the cost of education has been a lot…
We take a look at Senator Elizabeth Warren's proposal to alleviate student loan debt. Can it work? Our panel includes expertise from education, finance,…
It's decision day for high school seniors, and many will choose to take on student loans. Student loan debt has become an increasingly large load, and…
Now is the time for recent college graduates to start stashing their dollars away toward repaying student loans. That's from Timothy Hayes, a financial…