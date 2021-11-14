-
WASHINGTON (AP) Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver will be returned to federal prison after federal authorities denied him home confinement,…
NEW YORK (AP) Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough while he awaits potential placement to…
NEW YORK (AP) Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years in prison in the corruption case that drove him from…
NEW YORK (AP) A federal appeals court judge says the former leader of New York's Assembly can stay out of prison until a judicial panel decides whether he…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Joe Morelle, the majority leader of the State Assembly, and discuss the issues around the Sheldon Silver incidents (including the…
Ex-New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been indicted on three charges after being arrested in a federal bribery case last month.Silver was…
Lots of state business to talk about, starting with Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver: can he survive the latest round of allegations? It looks like Silver…