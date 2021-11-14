-
BUFFALO (AP) LGBTQ senior citizens in western New York have a new resource to learn about available services.The Erie County Department of Senior Services…
-
ConnectionsRochester is getting ready to roll out a new initiative to help seniors who are going hungry. Our panel explains how it works, and why this has become…
-
Fall-related injuries are a growing public health concern in New York State, that's according to a new detailed report by Excellus Blue Cross and Blue…
-
The Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley is now expanding services to its older members.The Senior Center will help elders connect with healthcare…