Gay Alliance Opens Senior Center

The Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley is now expanding services to its older members.

The Senior Center will help elders connect with healthcare information and other beneficial services more easily. Every Monday and Tuesday from 11am-3pm, the Gay Alliance on East Main street will open its doors to anyone 50 years of age or older in the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual or Transgender community.

Spokesperson Kelly Clark says it's important LGBT elders stay connected to the community as they age because they're more likely to live alone.

"They grew up at a time when they're identity was not only frowned upon but it was considered an illness. It's not like the young folks of today. They see representations of themselves on television and our older adults didn't have that," says Clark.

Clark says older LGBT adults are 3-4 times less likely to have adult children or other family members who can contribute to their care.

The center will also give seniors access to meals, discussion groups and other social activities.