-
After a day of chaos in Washington, D.C., U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Thursday that President Donald Trump should not serve out the rest of his term and…
-
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stood with operators of small businesses and Geva Theatre Wednesday calling for more help for those businesses in the…
-
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that a Greece man has been charged with threatening to kill Senator Chuck Schumer and California Congressman Adam…
-
Maisie Gillan was 9 months old when she happened upon a stray prescription methadone pill on the floor of her neighbors' home, swallowed it, and died a…