Rochester Gas and Electric is urging customers to be on alert for a scam after reports of people posing as energy company representatives over the…
ConnectionsExperts in the legal field are warning consumers about scams and fraudulent online tools that target vulnerable populations and essential workers during…
Fake letters demanding payment for an outstanding tax debt are circulating around the state. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance wants…
The New York State Division of Consumer Protections says people claiming to be representatives of a utility company are targeting people in emails, phone…
Wegmans wants you to know about a scam going around Facebook.The company reports someone is posting, using the Wegmans name and a photo of a storefront on…
Geneseo Police are warning about a telephone scam effort reported by someone who lives in the village.That resident called Geneseo Police, which led Chief…