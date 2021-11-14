rochester unrest

-
Rochester City Council has issued subpoenas in connection with its independent investigation into the death of Daniel Prude.The law firm hired by Council…
-
During a visit to Rochester’s Aenon Baptist Church on Sunday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said her office will announce when it is…
-
Two elected officials have asked the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division to investigate police conduct during the Daniel Prude protests. Prude…
-
The Rochester Police command staff met with City Council members and Mayor Lovely Warren via Zoom on Thursday about the ongoing unrest in the city. There…
-
The Rev. Lewis Stewart said Thursday that the Rev. Jesse Jackson is considering coming to Rochester next week. Stewart spoke with the national civil…