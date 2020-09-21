Initial subpoenas in independent Prude probe sent Monday

Rochester City Council has issued subpoenas in connection with its independent investigation into the death of Daniel Prude.

The law firm hired by Council which includes independent investigator Andrew Celli issued subpoenas to Mayor Lovely Warren’s office, the city law office, the police department and city council. Council gave Celli that power on Friday. Celli’s office declined comment on Monday.

These are the first steps in Celli’s investigation of city government’s role and alleged coverup of the death of Daniel Prude. In March, Prude was pinned to the ground by police with a sack known as a spit shield on his head. He suffocated and died a week later.

More than 300 pages of documents released by Deputy Mayor James Smith last week showed that the city of Rochester slowed down the release of Police Body Camera footage of the Prude incident.

Celli is looking for more details including emails, text messages, phone records, and recordings.

He said last week that interviews under oath are likely as well. Celli also said the investigation could take three months.

All documents must be given to Celli by October 2.

Ltr. to Yvette Green Enclosing Subpoenas (00432805x9CCC2) by WXXI News on Scribd