Rochester Museum and Science Center

-
Editor's Note: a previous version of the story indicated that the event would happen Wednesday night, however the actual lunar eclipse took place at…
-
Some Rochester area cultural organizations will be meeting soon to talk about potential impacts from the concerns about the novel coronavirus.A meeting…
-
The Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum & Science Center is using the facility’s new digital projection system to show off a new program…
-
A $1.2 million renovation project at the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum & Science Center is now complete, and grand reopening…