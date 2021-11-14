-
ConnectionsWhen it comes to sex, "affirmative consent" is the standard taught on college campuses and in countless articles written for both the classroom and public…
-
ConnectionsWhat is the definition of rape? The question after a handful of cases where judges showed bias toward young, privileged men accused of raping young women.…
-
We discuss the documentary, “Roll Red Roll.” The film explores rape culture, toxic masculinity, and online bullying following the gang rape of a…
-
ConnectionsThis hour we are reflecting on rape: the reporting, the victims, the accusers, and the impact of the UVA story reported by Rolling Stone. We're joined by…