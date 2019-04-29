© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing the documentary, "Roll Red Roll," and teenage sexual assault

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 29, 2019 at 2:32 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We discuss the documentary, “Roll Red Roll.” The film explores rape culture, toxic masculinity, and online bullying following the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Steubenville, Ohio in 2012. Two star members of the local high school football team were found guilty of the crime. Their convictions came after many critics blamed their school for trying to protect the popular team and its members.

This hour, we discuss the forces that lead to teenage sexual assault, victim blaming, and how to help survivors. We also talk about if and how the Steubenville case would have been handled differently in the era of #MeToo. This conversation is a preview of an upcoming screening of the film and a panel discussion at MCC. In studio:

  • Allison O’Malley, CEO of RESOLVE
  • Christine Plumeri, professor of sociology at MCC, and program coordinator for MCC’s Mentors in Violence Prevention Program
  • Lauren Berger, training coordinator at RESTORE
  • Jack Brennick, co-founder of RESOLVE’s Stand Up Guys program

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
