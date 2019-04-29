Connections: Discussing the documentary, "Roll Red Roll," and teenage sexual assault

We discuss the documentary, “Roll Red Roll.” The film explores rape culture, toxic masculinity, and online bullying following the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Steubenville, Ohio in 2012. Two star members of the local high school football team were found guilty of the crime. Their convictions came after many critics blamed their school for trying to protect the popular team and its members.

This hour, we discuss the forces that lead to teenage sexual assault, victim blaming, and how to help survivors. We also talk about if and how the Steubenville case would have been handled differently in the era of #MeToo. This conversation is a preview of an upcoming screening of the film and a panel discussion at MCC. In studio: