police body cameras

ConnectionsLeaders across the community are responding to Rochester Police Department officers handcuffing and pepper spraying a nine-year-old girl on Friday. The…
ConnectionsThis week the Rochester Police Department admitted that two officers roughed up a black man without justification. It comes at a time when police…
ConnectionsLocal activists, members of the faith community, and law enforcement officers are working together to improve police-community relations in the Greater…
ConnectionsThe City of Rochester has entered a partnership with the Coalition for Police Reform – Community Justice Advisory Board to create more transparency in the…
ConnectionsRochester police are getting ready to use body cameras. How will they work?The cameras will be operational in July, and we talk to Chief Michael Ciminelli…
ConnectionsIn many ways, police work is more under the microscope than it has ever been. There are cameras everywhere. Citizens capture almost everything on cell…
If not for the cell phone video that surfaced last week depicting Officer Michael Slager shooting Walter Scott as he fled, unarmed, in North Charleston,…
Rochester Police are getting body cameras, according to an announcement by city officials. Mayor Lovely Warren joined Police Chief Michael Ciminelli in…