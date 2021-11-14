-
An Albany-based fuel cell company, Plug Power, is again expanding in this region. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because they’ve already been involved in expansion in this area. The company recently announced it will bring a hydrogen fuel cell 'gigafactory' to Henrietta which is expected to create more than 370 jobs.
