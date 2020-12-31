© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Schumer: Rochester area to gain 375+ jobs with new 'gigafactory' operation

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 31, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST
plug_power_logo.jpg
www.plugpower.com
/

The Rochester area is set to gain more than 375 new jobs in the clean energy market with plans for a new hydrogen fuel cell "gigafactory."

Gigafactory is a term that refers to equipment used to produce batteries with gigawatt-hours of storage capacity.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Albany-area energy company, Plug Power, plans to bring the new plant to Rochester by mid-2021.

Schumer (D-NY), said he made the case for the company to bring the plant here after he spoke with Plug Power’s CEO Andy Marsh last month.  Schumer said he talked about the Rochester region’s workforce along with a package being offered by New York state. Details of any incentives or more specifics of the facility have not been made available yet.

On its social media sites, Plug Power said, “The location for the Plug Power state-of-the-art Gigafactory has been selected! More details to come in the New Year.”

The company already has operations at Eastman Business Park. The company announced in February 2019 that it would be expanding there and adding more than 80 jobs. At that time, Marsh told WXXI News that even after General Motors pulled its fuel cell research facility of Honeoye Falls several years ago, they left behind people very knowledgeable about that technology.

Tags

Arts & LifeSenator Chuck Schumerplug power1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman