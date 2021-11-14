-
State and local officials helped break ground at Finger Lakes Community College Tuesday for a $7.2 million project to expand and renovate the nursing…
-
Today’s nurses are finding themselves saddled with responsibilities that were not part of their education.Pandemic preparation “has not really been part…
-
Some prospective nursing students in Rochester are about to get a tuition break.The University of Rochester Medical Center announced a pilot program to…
-
KeyBank made its largest-ever contribution in the Rochester area to a scholarship fund for nursing students at Rochester Regional Health, the two…
-
Rochester Regional Health’s nursing school held an open house Wednesday aimed at expanding diversity in its student body.Staff at the Isabella Graham Hart…
-
In our second hour, a new study finds that nurse-family partnerships can save lives of both mothers and their first-born children living in the roughest…