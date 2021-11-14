-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is responding to reports that the state’s COVID vaccine ‘czar,’ Larry Schwartz, had reached out to some Democratic…
Republicans from New York wasted no time going after Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the first day of the Republican National Convention in North Carolina on Monday,…
Among some top state Democrats, there are some cracks in the support for criminal justice reforms in 2020 that have eliminated most forms of cash bail.…
The ranks of Senate Republicans in New York have been greatly diminished over the past year, with losses in the November elections and other GOP senators…
New York's Republican Party met in a hotel outside Albany on Monday to choose its new chair.Nick Langworthy replaces Ed Cox, the son-in-law of former…