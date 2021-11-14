newspapers

-
ConnectionsRochester has a new newspaper, of sorts: the Rochester Beacon, a digital publication which launched last week. The Beacon aims to "build a stronger…
-
ConnectionsWhen reports surfaced that not even BuzzFeed was meeting its earnings targets, young journalists might have wondered: is there a future in this field for…
-
Connections"Post-truth." "Fake news." It's a new world of information and misinformation, and for journalists, it's about to get even more…
-
ConnectionsThe Presstitutes is a new play written by Democrat & Chronicle columnist David Andreatta. It's a farce about journalists at a dying newspaper in Western…
-
ConnectionsA former ad executive for USA Today says it would be a "friggin' travesty" if the print edition of the newspaper dies. But USA Today editor-in-chief David…