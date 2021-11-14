-
The New York State Thruway Board voted Tuesday to raise tolls by nearly a third for drivers who don’t have an electronic E-ZPass, beginning in January.…
A state senator is objecting to a proposal by the New York State Thruway Authority to raise tolls by 30% for drivers who don’t have an E-ZPass.The Thruway…
Overnight on Friday, the New York State Thruway will make the switch to all cashless tolling. By Saturday morning, cameras mounted on steel gantries above…
Sometime in November, the New York State Thruway system will transition to cashless tolling. All of its tollbooths will go dark, and a network of…
The New York State Thruway’s move to all cashless tolls has taken another step forward.Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that the final of 70 steel gantries being…
The New York State Thruway has resumed taking cash at its tolls after suspending the system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Drivers are able to…
The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors is moving ahead with a $450 million plan to rebuild 23 of the 27 service areas and provide…
There are no Thruway toll booths in Pittsford or Chili, nor are there exits there. But a stretch of the highway that runs through the towns will soon be…