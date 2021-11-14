-
Last Thursday, in Wayne County, Everardo Donoteo-Reyes was sentenced to 20 years in state prison and five years probation for the murder of his girlfriend…
ALBANY (AP) Calvin Harris will go on trial for murder in upstate New York for the fourth time since his estranged wife disappeared in September…
A four hour standoff Tuesday with police in Genesee County left one man dead and his neighbor under arrest.Sheriff Gary Maha says 53-year old Kyle Johnson…
Police have made an arrest in the death of Larie Butler, charging 20-year old DeVante Lively with second degree murder.Authorities identify Lively as an…