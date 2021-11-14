-
Kathie Gansemer concentrates on her breath first.Slow, steady breaths.Then, perhaps, she recites an inspirational quote or a poem to set the mood. One of…
ConnectionsHow can mindfulness techniques help improve mental and physical health, especially as we head into the pandemic winter? Writing for "Scientific American"…
ConnectionsAccording to an American Psychiatric Association poll, 39 percent of Americans said they were more anxious in 2018 than they were the previous year.…
ConnectionsWhat does it mean to be "Acting Human?" The concept refers to a mindful way of living -- of living in the moment and writing one's own story. Musician,…