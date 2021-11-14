© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

mike governale

  • Card.jpg
    Economy
    "Reconnecting" Rochester
    Beth Adams
    ,
    A local volunteer organization is sponsoring its second annual ROC Transit Day set for June 20th. It's designed to encourage people to try the public…