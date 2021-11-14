-
What did Virginia Woolf, Oliver Sacks, and Emily Dickinson have in common? They all suffered from migraine, and wrote about their experiences. A new book…
-
ConnectionsWhy are migraines so hard to prevent, and so difficult to treat for some sufferers? Rochester Clinical Research is trying to change that. Neurologist and…
-
This hour, we delve into migraine. What's the latest in treatment, diagnosis, and understanding this condition? We'll meet Rachel Tidd, a local woman who…
-
Migraine sufferers in Rochester may be able avoid the emergency room while still getting same-day care.This month the Acute Migraine Treatment Center…