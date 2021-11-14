michael apostolakos

-
As the spread of COVID-19 slows in Monroe County, hospitals that had implemented “zero-visitation” policies in March are now loosening those…
Rochester Regional Health and the University of Rochester Medical Center can resume elective surgeries after receiving clearance Wednesday from the state…
With a surge in COVID-19 cases yet to materialize, many hospital beds in Monroe County and the surrounding region are empty.The push for physical…
Administrators at the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health have instructed staff to reuse masks in an effort to preserve…
When Rebecca Goldfeder first came down with a sore throat Sunday evening, she figured she didn’t have to worry about COVID-19 unless she developed a…
Many of the growing number of lung injuries caused by vaping in New York state are being treated in Rochester.In the state health department’s regional…