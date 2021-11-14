-
Five cases of measles have been confirmed within a Mennonite community in Wyoming County.The New York and Wyoming County health departments said in a…
ConnectionsNew York State is joining a growing list of states that have banned religious exemptions for vaccines. And while the state passed the ban this year, most…
A patient whose symptoms shut down an Irondequoit health clinic over measles fears earlier this week has tested negative for that disease.Rochester…
A patient is being treated for a suspected measles case at Rochester Regional Health’s Riedman campus in Irondequoit, company officials said.An adult…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the number of measles cases has grown to over 700 and is the worst outbreak in decades.New…
As a measles outbreak downstate has continued to grow, health care workers in Monroe County said they are monitoring the situation, but they do not see an…
With more measles cases in the last month than in the entire previous decade, Monroe County health officials urged parents to take action. A growing…
An outbreak of measles in Monroe County – the worst since the state health department began tracking yearly data – has now sickened seven children.There…
The Monroe County Department of Public Health says that two Canal View Elementary School students in the Spencerport School District have confirmed cases…
Monroe County has confirmed its first case of measles since 2014, and only its second in the last decade.County health department spokesperson Ryan Horey…