-
The State Department of Education has responded favorably to the Rochester City School District’s plan to improve itself, after more than a year of…
-
New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia abruptly resigned Monday, taking members of the state Board of Regents by surprise. She said she will…
-
New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is leaving that job at the end of August.Elia, who was appointed to the post in 2015, released a…
-
Incoming Rochester City School Superintendent Terry Dade was back in Rochester this week for the first time since he was hired.District spokesperson…
-
State education officials have drafted a plan to replace the Rochester Board of Education with a state-appointed board for at least five years, according…