mail-in voting

-
In advance of primary elections to be held on Tuesday, June 22, the Monroe County Board of Elections has issued updated deadlines for registration, as…
-
With Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing legislation that will open up the process for requesting absentee ballots for the fall election, local boards of election…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of coronavirus under a new state law signed…
-
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York) urged the Trump administration and Congress to negotiate a new coronavirus relief bill and provide emergency funds to…