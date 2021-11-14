Liza's Letter

-
“Coke or Pepsi?” “Coke.” “McDonalds or Wendy’s?” “McDonalds” “LeBron James or Dwight Howard?” “LeBron.” “Winter or spring?” “Spring.”I’m playing a game of…
-
The local library probably isn’t the first place you think of to find professional hockey players and some very young hockey fans.But in his Good News…
-
It has been a difficult year for the director of the Museum of Kids Art on Webster Avenue in the city. She faced legal charges related to the mishandling…
-
“Dear WXXI, I am Liza, an almost ten year old…”That's the beginning a letter sent to WXXI News by a young girl named Liza, who was asking for a whole day…