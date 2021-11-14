-
The Rev. Lewis Stewart said Thursday that the Rev. Jesse Jackson is considering coming to Rochester next week. Stewart spoke with the national civil…
The New York Sheriffs' Association wants to beef up penalties for people who commit crimes against law enforcement.Executive Director Peter Kehoe said…
The Rev. Lewis Stewart and the United Christian Leadership Ministry spoke Monday in support of this weekend’s Black Lives Matter rally -- but said the…
Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has signed a controversial measure that would punish people who annoy cops and first responders on the job.A public…
Rev. Lewis Stewart, faith leaders and criminal justice advocates are asking Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo not to sign a controversial law. The…
Leaders from several faith-based organizations have called for a full investigation into the death of a Rochester man. Fifty year-old Richard Davis died…