ConnectionsIf 911 is going to send fewer police officers to emergency calls, who goes instead? Monroe County has put together a Forensic Intervention (FIT) Team. The…
Last week, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo signed an anti-annoyance bill into law, despite opposition from law enforcement. The law prohibits…
ConnectionsLast week in Rochester, police chased a suspect in multiple shootings as he drove a U-Haul through the city streets. The public watched the suspect and…
ConnectionsWe look at the difficult decisions that law enforcement must make in complex cases, from the recent prison escape to dealing with homegrown terrorism…