© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing Monroe County's "anti-annoyance" law

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2019 at 3:09 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Last week, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo signed an anti-annoyance bill into law, despite opposition from law enforcement. The law prohibits harassment of a police officer, peace officer, or first responder in Monroe County, and criminalizes behavior that “that “intends to annoy, alarm or threaten the personal safety” of those individuals as they perform official duties.

Law enforcement agencies across the county have stated they will not enforce the law; Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter has said it is a solution to a problem that does not exist. Additional critics say the law is unconstitutional and will erode police-community relations. But Dinolfo’s administration says the County Executive spoke with law enforcement officials and felt the law had their support.

We’re joined by members of law enforcement and local government officials who share their perspectives on the law and its future. In studio:

Tags

Arts & LifeMonroe Countylaw enforcement1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack