Connections: Discussing Monroe County's "anti-annoyance" law

Last week, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo signed an anti-annoyance bill into law, despite opposition from law enforcement. The law prohibits harassment of a police officer, peace officer, or first responder in Monroe County, and criminalizes behavior that “that “intends to annoy, alarm or threaten the personal safety” of those individuals as they perform official duties.

Law enforcement agencies across the county have stated they will not enforce the law; Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter has said it is a solution to a problem that does not exist. Additional critics say the law is unconstitutional and will erode police-community relations. But Dinolfo’s administration says the County Executive spoke with law enforcement officials and felt the law had their support.

We’re joined by members of law enforcement and local government officials who share their perspectives on the law and its future. In studio: