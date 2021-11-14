-
Community leaders gathered at the Father Tracy Advocacy Center Friday to ask for help from police and the community for their own safety and the…
-
On Sunday afternoon, La Marketa at the International Plaza made its long-awaited debut.Hundreds of people weaved in and out of the outdoor marketplace,…
-
Work has begun on La Marketa, the Latin-themed international plaza on North Clinton Avenue near Clifford Avenue. Neighbors like Wladimir Torres are…
-
One of Rochester’s long-discussed projects took a big step forward Thursday. Officials and neighbors broke ground on La Marketa, a project whose origins…