-
With New York giving the OK for capacity-limited openings of entertainment venues throughout the state starting on Friday, the KeyBank Rochester Fringe…
-
“The start of this story,” says Donny Clutterbuck, “could potentially be the trials and tribulations of becoming a different business every month.”Thanks,…
-
The ninth KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival comes to a provisional close after Saturday's shows. All of the performances have been virtual, as we’ve been…
-
Fringe festivals are diversity. Today, as the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival moves into its final weekend, we plunge down a Alice in Wonderland rabbit…
-
Now in its ninth year, we already know what to expect of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival – or most any other fringe festival – even under…
-
"Contemporary Musicians' Guide to Modern Love"It's clear from the outset of "Contemporary Musicians' Guide to Modern Love" that this isn't just a standard…
-
Smart art must make smart choices.And the process often means making far more compromises than most artists will admit to. The coronavirus pandemic has…
-
"#FolkloreLatino"At only 30 minutes, the cultural showcase "#FolkloreLatino," presented by Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester, is a full-hearted, albeit…
-
COVID-19 forced the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival to reimagine its event for 2020, leaving organizers with the dilemma of how to present its annual…
-
What does dance performance actually look like in the pandemic era? The dance company Pones looks to answer this question literally in its 45-minute video…