-
In one graceful moment, Kelly Izzo Shapiro drifts away from Joni Mitchell's "Little Green" and, using the same guitar tuning, seamlessly slides into the…
-
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester is laying off much of its staff due to the impact of COVID-19.A notice posted through the New York State…
-
ConnectionsA new play looks at what might happen if a conservative Republican leader changed his mind about God and guns."Church and State" imagines a Newtown-like…
-
The JCC is getting ready to launch their performance of "Hairspray" to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the race riots. We'll talk about inclusion on…