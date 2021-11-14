-
The Rochester Palestinian community and others protested outside the Federal Building in Rochester on Tuesday over the Trump administration’s “Peace Plan”…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on his way to Israel to carry out what he said is an economic mission. But Cuomo said the trip also has a personal focus.Cuomo said…
ConnectionsAn organization called Combatants for Peace says the best and only way to achieve peace and justice is through nonviolence. The participants are…
ConnectionsThe new Congress is considering measures related to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. The Palestinian-led campaign promotes forms of…
ConnectionsWhy is peace between Israel and Palestine so difficult to achieve? We discuss that question with David Makovsky, who served as a senior advisor to U.S.…