-
It could be the first plea of its kind in the US fight against terrorism. A man who ran MoJoe's pizza joint and convenience store on Clinton Avenue North…
-
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. officials briefed by the Justice Department after the Paris terror attacks tell The Associated Press there is no evidence of any…
-
In this hour, we look at ISIS in the broader context of the Muslim world. We examine the question of how peaceful Muslims – and people of all faiths – can…
-
In the first part of the show, new charges were filed against Mufid Elfgeeh, he’s accused of recruiting for ISIS. It’s believed he may be the first person…